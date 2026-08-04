Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported a 70.57% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.03 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, declined 16.90% YoY to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax slipped 2.63% YoY to Rs 42.50 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 43.65 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Freight Car Division declined 28.38% YoY to Rs 522.12 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 728.96 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from the Infra-Rail & Green Energy segment fell 27.29% YoY to Rs 59.87 crore from Rs 82.34 crore, while the Infra-Electrical segment registered a robust 76.81% YoY growth to Rs 174.69 crore from Rs 98.80 crore.