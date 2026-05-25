Texmaco Rail secures Rs 29-cr wagon order from Vedanta Aluminium

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received letters of award worth Rs 28.58 crore from Vedanta Aluminium for the supply of one rake of BTAP alumina transportation wagons along with one brake van (guard vehicle).

The company said the order, including taxes, will be executed within six months from the date of Notice to Proceed (NTP).

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.