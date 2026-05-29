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Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 73.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 97.44 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 73.74% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.96% to Rs 375.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.4498.59 -1 375.71391.20 -4 OPM %7.806.71 -8.489.00 - PBDT7.486.57 14 30.4231.13 -2 PBT4.683.07 52 19.6417.33 13 NP1.565.94 -74 14.0519.18 -27

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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