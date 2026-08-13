Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 20.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.63% to Rs 117.46 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 20.70% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 117.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.46105.22 12 OPM %9.577.91 -PBDT10.818.01 35 PBT8.265.40 53 NP6.185.12 21
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