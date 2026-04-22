India's textile sector continued to display resilience in global markets during FY 2025-26. Total textile exports, including handicrafts, increased from Rs 3,09,859.3 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 3,16,334.9 crore in FY 2025-26, registering a growth of 2.1%. This performance reflects steady global demand for Indian textile products and the continued competitiveness of the sector across major product categories.

Among the major segments, Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all textiles remained the largest contributor to textile exports, rising from Rs 1,35,427.6 crore to Rs 1,39,349.6 crore, an increase of 2.9%. Cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products recorded exports of Rs 1,02,399.7 crore in FY 2025-26 as against Rs 1,02,002.8 crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting stable growth of 0.4%. Man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups posted a stronger growth of 3.6%, with exports increasing from Rs 41,196.0 crore to Rs 42,687.8 crore.