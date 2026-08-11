TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 543.08 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 17.21% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 543.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.543.08490.9418.3819.2697.8092.4062.1752.3545.4238.75

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