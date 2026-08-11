TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 543.08 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 17.21% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 543.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales543.08490.94 11 OPM %18.3819.26 -PBDT97.8092.40 6 PBT62.1752.35 19 NP45.4238.75 17
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