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TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 511.11 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 28.99% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 511.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 131.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 1950.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales511.11486.83 5 1950.241749.04 12 OPM %16.5612.04 -17.9312.86 - PBDT80.3355.03 46 342.58213.63 60 PBT38.2030.21 26 178.48125.55 42 NP27.9921.70 29 131.8992.12 43

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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