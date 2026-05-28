Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 24.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.16% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.16% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.65% to Rs 19.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.10% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.