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Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 24.09% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 51.16% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 24.09% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.16% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.65% to Rs 19.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.10% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.631.29 -51 2.333.07 -24 OPM %174.60135.66 -218.03183.71 - PBDT1.091.75 -38 5.075.63 -10 PBT0.801.42 -44 3.894.32 -10 NP4.385.77 -24 19.1220.93 -9

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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