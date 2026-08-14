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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 3.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 3.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 3.63% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.550.54 2 OPM %189.09190.74 -PBDT1.041.02 2 PBT0.770.73 5 NP6.106.33 -4

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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