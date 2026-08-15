Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 597.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.45% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 597.92% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.45% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.388.9952.2313.9010.421.9110.051.4810.051.44

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