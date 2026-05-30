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Thakkers Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.65% to Rs 4.78 crore

Net loss of Thakkers Developers reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.14% to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 34.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.786.18 -23 34.6731.59 10 OPM %-23.4360.52 -10.5319.21 - PBDT0.485.44 -91 9.009.55 -6 PBT-0.044.99 PL 7.097.78 -9 NP-2.103.82 PL 5.116.48 -21

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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