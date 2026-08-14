Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakkers Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Thakkers Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 59.48% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net loss of Thakkers Group reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.48% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.553.48 59 OPM %26.4935.63 -PBDT-0.243.11 PL PBT-0.802.61 PL NP-0.802.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 38.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Natraj Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Next Story