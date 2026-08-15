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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:47 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net Loss of Thakral Services (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.170.14 21 OPM %-82.35-64.29 -PBDT-0.01-0.08 88 PBT-0.01-0.08 88 NP-0.01-0.08 88

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

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