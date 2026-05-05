Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Thakral Services (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.330.09 267 0.740.51 45 OPM %9.09-200.00 --51.35-149.02 - PBDT0.120 0 -0.03-0.25 88 PBT0.120 0 -0.03-0.25 88 NP0.120 0 -0.03-0.25 88

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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