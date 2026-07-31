Sagility Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd and Mankind Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2026.

Sagility Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd and Mankind Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 5233.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 60494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18570 shares in the past one month.

Sagility Ltd crashed 5.59% to Rs 43.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.67 lakh shares in the past one month. Inox Green Energy Services Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 166.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 77127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76682 shares in the past one month. Archean Chemical Industries Ltd corrected 4.93% to Rs 534. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34110 shares in the past one month.