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THDC India consolidated net profit declines 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 172.95% to Rs 2765.87 crore

Net profit of THDC India declined 0.52% to Rs 184.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 172.95% to Rs 2765.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1013.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.93% to Rs 1030.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 163.20% to Rs 7061.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2682.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2765.871013.31 173 7061.002682.80 163 OPM %32.1250.31 -47.1756.18 - PBDT713.11487.53 46 2436.521312.84 86 PBT422.74372.68 13 1519.031028.39 48 NP184.87185.84 -1 1030.84731.46 41

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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