THDC India consolidated net profit declines 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 172.95% to Rs 2765.87 crore

Net profit of THDC India declined 0.52% to Rs 184.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 172.95% to Rs 2765.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1013.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.93% to Rs 1030.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 163.20% to Rs 7061.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2682.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.