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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / THDC India consolidated net profit rises 103.94% in the June 2026 quarter

THDC India consolidated net profit rises 103.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 1609.36 crore

Net profit of THDC India rose 103.94% to Rs 293.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 1609.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1071.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1609.361071.49 50 OPM %60.5249.37 -PBDT683.58359.04 90 PBT397.06208.29 91 NP293.64143.98 104

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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