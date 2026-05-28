Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2026 quarter

The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 207.86 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 15.85% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 207.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.69% to Rs 110.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 822.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales207.86221.70 -6 822.29732.79 12 OPM %18.4022.38 -21.1822.55 - PBDT36.2849.67 -27 168.59167.02 1 PBT28.7343.39 -34 140.75143.20 -2 NP26.5431.54 -16 110.39118.30 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global Defence Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 441.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story