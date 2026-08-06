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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.83% in the June 2026 quarter

The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 125.25 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 97.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 125.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.25175.23 -29 OPM %7.5623.03 -PBDT8.3741.81 -80 PBT0.9335.28 -97 NP0.5726.26 -98

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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