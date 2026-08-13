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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2026 quarter

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 5052.15 crore

Net profit of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 19.72% to Rs 288.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 5052.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4623.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5052.154623.77 9 OPM %16.1115.66 -PBDT855.11763.90 12 PBT771.82678.08 14 NP288.16240.70 20

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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