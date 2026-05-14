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The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 4785.34 crore

Net profit of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation rose 43.84% to Rs 443.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 4785.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4461.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.69% to Rs 1242.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1122.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 19241.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17886.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4785.344461.14 7 19241.0517886.69 8 OPM %17.2817.98 -17.8317.53 - PBDT889.89815.45 9 3608.773395.16 6 PBT800.82731.17 10 3256.853068.66 6 NP443.96308.65 44 1242.671122.63 11

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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