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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

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Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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NMDC Steel Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Inox India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2026.

NMDC Steel Ltd, Moschip Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Inox India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 August 2026.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd spiked 13.44% to Rs 1616.8 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2376 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Steel Ltd surged 9.03% to Rs 45.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd soared 7.51% to Rs 221.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd advanced 6.16% to Rs 25.32. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox India Ltd jumped 5.81% to Rs 2039. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9482 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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