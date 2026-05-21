The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 27.81 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 118.18% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.97% to Rs 6.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 106.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.