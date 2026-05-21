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The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 27.81 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 118.18% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.97% to Rs 6.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 106.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.8126.76 4 106.6996.64 10 OPM %42.8639.69 -44.3038.25 - PBDT9.588.28 16 36.8930.47 21 PBT1.701.40 21 6.854.39 56 NP1.680.77 118 6.704.59 46

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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