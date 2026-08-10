The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 28.85 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 4.65% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 28.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.8526.82 8 OPM %43.7143.92 -PBDT10.229.21 11 PBT2.252.24 0 NP2.252.15 5
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