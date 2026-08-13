The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 142.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 22.86 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 142.22% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.8617.8518.072.244.372.203.271.353.271.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News