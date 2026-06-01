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The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 16.56% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 223.69 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 16.56% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 223.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 210.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.02% to Rs 20.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 888.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 906.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales223.69210.23 6 888.56906.81 -2 OPM %11.2815.80 -11.3814.98 - PBDT26.0233.18 -22 100.62126.23 -20 PBT10.0517.25 -42 33.2962.77 -47 NP8.119.72 -17 20.9840.36 -48

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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