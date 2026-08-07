The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 232.34 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 20.67% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 232.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.232.34210.6211.3412.4223.7126.916.3910.514.766.00

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