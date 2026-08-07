The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 232.34 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 20.67% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 232.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales232.34210.62 10 OPM %11.3412.42 -PBDT23.7126.91 -12 PBT6.3910.51 -39 NP4.766.00 -21
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