Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the June 2026 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 232.34 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 20.67% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 232.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales232.34210.62 10 OPM %11.3412.42 -PBDT23.7126.91 -12 PBT6.3910.51 -39 NP4.766.00 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 99.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story