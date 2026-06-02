The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 68.50 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 85.88% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 68.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 228.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.