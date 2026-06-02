Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the March 2026 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 68.50 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 85.88% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 68.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 228.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.5054.45 26 228.53225.81 1 OPM %3.936.76 -6.666.98 - PBDT1.732.35 -26 10.3210.01 3 PBT1.061.57 -32 6.476.68 -3 NP0.120.85 -86 4.565.29 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 66.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Aadhaar Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 2 cr order from Southern Railway

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story