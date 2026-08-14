The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 118.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.75% to Rs 65.19 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 118.26% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.75% to Rs 65.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.1951.43 27 OPM %5.887.68 -PBDT3.992.47 62 PBT3.041.40 117 NP2.511.15 118
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