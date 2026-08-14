The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 35.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 59.36 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 35.52% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.3670.10 -15 OPM %13.4425.15 -PBDT16.9815.74 8 PBT14.8013.13 13 NP12.409.15 36
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