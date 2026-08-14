The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 35.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.32% to Rs 59.36 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 35.52% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.3670.1013.4425.1516.9815.7414.8013.1312.409.15

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