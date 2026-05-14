Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2026 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 53.12 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 6.78% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 53.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.27% to Rs 30.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 284.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.1293.99 -43 284.54352.97 -19 OPM %7.8723.85 -20.2026.14 - PBDT9.9714.03 -29 55.3277.70 -29 PBT8.0511.00 -27 45.2866.61 -32 NP6.145.75 7 30.0842.53 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suditi Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.75% in the March 2026 quarter

ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 57.60% in the March 2026 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit rises 189.12% in the March 2026 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 209.09% in the March 2026 quarter

SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story