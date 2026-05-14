The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.48% to Rs 53.12 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 6.78% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.48% to Rs 53.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.27% to Rs 30.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 284.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.