The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 26.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 20.56 croreNet profit of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 26.11% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.5616.67 23 OPM %57.9356.87 -PBDT11.098.47 31 PBT10.367.80 33 NP9.907.85 26
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