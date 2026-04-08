The Phoenix Mills ends higher after retail comsuption jumps 31% YoY in Q4

The Phoenix Mills rallied 7.35% to end at Rs 1,712.10 after the the company reported a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase in retail consumption to Rs 4,251 crore in Q4 FY26.

In the hospitality segment, the St. Regis, Mumbai delivered revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 6% YoY in Q4 FY26.

On an annual basis, the companys retail consumption jumped 21% YoY to Rs 16,578 crore. The growth was was broad-based and delivered even as select assets continued to undergo planned repositioning and premiumisation (a deliberate, value-accretive programme to strengthen their medium-term earnings profile). Across the rest of the portfolio, double-digit consumption growth was recorded for the year.

During 2025, the company significantly expanded its office portfolio, with the addition of approximately 2.8 million square feet (msft) of Grade A office space across Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, taking the portfolio GLA to around 4.8 msft from approximately 2 msft earlier. The offices witnessed strong and broad-based occupier interest across key markets, with gross leasing of over 2.2 msft during FY26 and portfolio leased occupancy of around 70% as at March 2026. The hotel portfolio delivered a resilient performance through FY26, even against a tougher environment and a high prior-year base The St. Regis, Mumbai delivered RevPAR growth of 7% YoY in FY26, driven by ARR growth, underscoring the rate-led, premium nature of the hotels operating model. Occupancy was sustained at a healthy 86% in FY26, consistent with the previous year.