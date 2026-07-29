The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

The Phoenix Mills declined 4.13% to Rs 1,938.55 after the company reported a 26.39% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit of the company to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 23.35% to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 240.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (net sales) stood at Rs 1,074.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 12.84% QoQ but up 12.80% YoY.

Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of profit of associates stood at Rs 492.40 crore in Q1 FY27, down 21.09% QoQ but up 20.92% YoY. There were no exceptional items during the quarter.