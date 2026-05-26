The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 29.87 crore

Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 11.95% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.64% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 145.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.