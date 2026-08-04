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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 41.25% in the June 2026 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 41.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.05% to Rs 19.55 crore

Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 41.25% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.5514.06 39 OPM %7.1114.79 -PBDT0.781.31 -40 PBT0.641.07 -40 NP0.470.80 -41

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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