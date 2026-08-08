The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 2273.05 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements declined 63.27% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 2273.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2074.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2273.052074.02 10 OPM %13.4819.17 -PBDT217.61298.77 -27 PBT27.77114.87 -76 NP31.2385.03 -63
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