The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 2273.05 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 63.27% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 2273.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2074.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2273.052074.0213.4819.17217.61298.7727.77114.8731.2385.03

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