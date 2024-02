The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.04% to Rs 2110.88 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 63.85% to Rs 84.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 51.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 2110.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1990.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2110.881990.6918.7914.22301.18231.01121.4194.7684.4851.56

