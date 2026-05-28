Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.26% to Rs 181.17 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 4.07% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 181.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 49.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 632.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.