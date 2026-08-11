Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 177.61 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering rose 71.66% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 177.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.61135.56 31 OPM %14.2312.06 -PBDT26.3417.22 53 PBT20.8813.31 57 NP16.179.42 72
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