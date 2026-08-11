Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 177.61 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 71.66% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 177.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.177.61135.5614.2312.0626.3417.2220.8813.3116.179.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News