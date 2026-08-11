Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 71.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 177.61 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 71.66% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 177.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.61135.56 31 OPM %14.2312.06 -PBDT26.3417.22 53 PBT20.8813.31 57 NP16.179.42 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 50.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Next Story