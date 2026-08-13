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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 86.96 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 86.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales86.9697.58 -11 OPM %-60.28-10.47 -PBDT-51.81-11.51 -350 PBT-54.35-14.06 -287 NP24.61-14.22 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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