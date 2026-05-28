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Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 76.53 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.18% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 342.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales76.5371.70 7 342.24405.51 -16 OPM %4.91-10.73 -0.1212.10 - PBDT11.66-8.60 LP 13.1249.60 -74 PBT9.06-11.13 LP 2.8039.67 -93 NP8.89-9.66 LP 1.1429.83 -96

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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