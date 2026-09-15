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Thermax announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Botswana

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Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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Thermax Engineering Construction Company (TECC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has incorporated a Company with the name Thermax Botswana Proprietary and the Certificate of Incorporation for Thermax Botswana Proprietary has been issued by the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA), Botswana on 14 September 2026.

Accordingly, Thermax Botswana Proprietary has become a wholly owned subsidiary of TECC and a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The new subsidiary will provide support services to boilers and power plants.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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