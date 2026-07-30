Thermax consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 croreNet profit of Thermax declined 83.44% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2157.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2302.732157.53 7 OPM %2.9810.42 -PBDT101.66260.35 -61 PBT42.14211.47 -80 NP25.24152.38 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content