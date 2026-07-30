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Thermax consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 crore

Net profit of Thermax declined 83.44% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2157.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2302.732157.53 7 OPM %2.9810.42 -PBDT101.66260.35 -61 PBT42.14211.47 -80 NP25.24152.38 -83

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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