Thermax consolidated net profit declines 83.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 crore

Net profit of Thermax declined 83.44% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 2302.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2157.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2302.732157.532.9810.42101.66260.3542.14211.4725.24152.38

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