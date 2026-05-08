Thermax consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 3428.04 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 18.74% to Rs 244.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 3428.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3046.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 720.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 10694.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10369.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.