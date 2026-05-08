Thermax jumps after Q4 PAT rises 17.86% YoY; order booking more than doubles

Thermax surged 11.34% to Rs 4,656.95 after the company reported higher earnings for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, supported by robust order inflows and a sharp rise in order backlog.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 244.28 crore in Q4 FY26, up 18.74% from Rs 205.73 crore in Q4 FY25 and up 19.64% from Rs 204.18 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 12.53% to Rs 3,428.04 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,046.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 30.11% sequentially from Rs 2,634.68 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 334.13 crore in Q4 FY26, up 11.14% YoY from Rs 300.64 crore and higher by 15.75% QoQ from Rs 288.67 crore.

On the cost front, raw material consumed rose 7.68% YoY to Rs 1,747.60 crore. Employee expenses climbed 17.90% YoY to Rs 391.46 crore. Interest costs rose 35.52% YoY to Rs 42.35 crore, while depreciation expense increased 19.12% YoY to Rs 54.01 crore. As of 31 March 2026, order balance stood at Rs 13,604 crore compared with Rs 10,693 crore a year earlier, reflecting a 27.22% increase. Order booking during the quarter jumped 111.89% to Rs 4,490 crore from Rs 2,119 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. For the full year ended 31 March 2026, consolidated revenue increased 3.13% to Rs 10,694.15 crore from Rs 10,369.26 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 13.96% to Rs 1,007.94 crore from Rs 884.47 crore, while profit after tax increased 13.56% to Rs 720.50 crore.