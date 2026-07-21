Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4823.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.28% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% jump in NIFTY and a 9.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Thermax Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4823.5, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Thermax Ltd has slipped around 0.83% in last one month.