Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3692, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 6.19% gain in NIFTY and a 9.98% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3692, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23456.55. The Sensex is at 74858.57, up 0.13%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 8.29% in last one month.