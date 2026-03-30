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Thermax rises after arm bags Rs 1,600-cr boiler package order

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Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Thermax rose 1.18% to Rs 3,230 after the company's subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), secured an order worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore from Anuppur Powerprojects for a thermal power project.

The contract involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, supervision of installation and commissioning, and performance guarantee testing of the boiler package for a 100 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed in line with project milestones and delivery schedules specified in the contract. The company clarified that the promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control, and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.16% to Rs 204.18 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.90 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 4.19% to Rs 2,634.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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