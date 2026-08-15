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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirani Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Thirani Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Thirani Projects reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.250.22 14 OPM %-1092.0077.27 -PBDT-2.750.17 PL PBT-2.750.17 PL NP-2.750.17 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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